Italy econ min says euro zone countries open to a new Greek proposal

ROME, July 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone countries are open to discussing a new programme for Greece after the country voted against Europe-decreed austerity in a referendum, Italy’s economy minister said on Monday.

“The 18 (other countries in the euro) are open to re-considering a Greek request which can only be a request for a new programme, not a continuation of the old one,” Pier Carlo Padoan told Canale 5 television.

Padoan said he hoped for a new attitude from Greece’s government after finance minister Yanis Varoufakis stepped down, saying Varoufakis had always been “very pleasant” but four months had been wasted without making progress.