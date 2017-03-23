(adds quotes, background)
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, March 23 Italy should draw up
ambitious reforms to address its economic weaknesses, one of the
European Commission's vice presidents said on Thursday,
increasing pressure on the government to press on with unpopular
measures before next year's elections.
Italy, alongside other EU states, is preparing to send
Brussels details of its medium-term plans to keep its budget
under control and improve its economic performance, under the
bloc's fiscal rules.
The Commission had praised measures adopted by the
government of former prime minister Matteo Renzi, in particular
a labour-market reform that made it easier for companies to sack
workers.
But some in Brussels wonder whether Italy will continue to
have the stomach for tough measures needed to reduce its high
public debt, given the rise of populist and eurosceptic parties
in an increasingly fragmented political scene.
This year's annual reform plan, drawn up by the government
of prime minister Paolo Gentiloni and due in April, will be the
last before next year's February vote.
"We expect an ambitious national reform programme," Valdis
Dombrovskis told a news conference in Brussels, on the eve of a
visit to Rome.
He said the reforms should address "structural shortcomings"
in Italy's economy, in particular high levels of public and
private debt and low productivity.
Italy's public debt is set to rose to 133.3 percent of the
country's gross domestic product this year, according to
Commission estimates, instead of decreasing as required by EU
fiscal rules.
To avoid an EU disciplinary procedure that may increase
market pressure on shaky public finances, Finance Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan has committed to present new measures in April to
boost revenues by 0.2 percent of GDP, on top of the regular
reform programme.
Dombrovskis said he would discuss the measures Italy intends
to adopt at his meeting with Padoan on Friday.
