a year ago
Italy's Target 2 liabilities rise to record 292 bln euros in July
August 5, 2016 / 10:04 AM / a year ago

Italy's Target 2 liabilities rise to record 292 bln euros in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy's liabilities towards other euro zone central banks rose to 292.1 billion euros ($326 billion) in July, topping a previous record high set four years ago at the height of the euro zone's debt crisis.

Positions within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, are monitored because they can signal financial stress, for example when banks in a country lose foreign funding.

However, seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter can also affect it.

The Bank of Italy's Target 2 position stood at 288.9 billion euros in June, just shy of an August 2012 record of 289.3 billion euros, central bank data showed on Friday.

At the end of last year the position stood at 248.9 billion euros.

The Bank of Italy said in its latest economic bulletin that the increase in its Target 2 position was driven by foreigners selling Italian assets, especially bonds, and Italians buying foreign assets, movements which were only partially offset by Italian banks raising more funds on international markets. ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

