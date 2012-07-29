FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Juncker pledges to act with ECB in crisis-paper
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

EU's Juncker pledges to act with ECB in crisis-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker told a French newspaper on Sunday there was “no time to lose” in stabilizing the euro zone and decisions would be made by policy makers in the coming days.

In the interview published on the website of Le Figaro daily, Juncker said leaders would work together with the European Central Bank, without compromising its independence, in order to stem the market turmoil shaking the single-currency bloc and sending Spanish and Italian bond yields soaring.

“We will decide what needs to be done in the next few days. There is no time to lose,” Juncker was quoted as saying.

The interview appeared to be identical to one Juncker gave to German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which was also made available on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.