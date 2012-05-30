FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juncker says euro bonds still an option for growth
May 30, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

Juncker says euro bonds still an option for growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, May 30 (Reuters) - The option of issuing joint euro zone sovereign debt to help stimulate growth in Europe remains on the table, Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Wednesday.

“The solution of euro bonds to relaunch growth in Europe is still on the stable,” Juncker told a news conference with French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici.

While euro zone paymaster Germany is strongly opposed to mutualising sovereign debt in the 17-nation block without substantial progress on economic and political integration, France’s new Socialist government has argued that joint bonds should come first.

