10 months ago
Euro zone lending growth steady in Sept
October 27, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 10 months ago

Euro zone lending growth steady in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lending growth to euro zone companies and households grew at a steady pace last month while a broader measure of money circulating, often an indicator of future activity, slowed slightly, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

Lending to companies grew by 1.9 percent year-on-year in September while household lending grew by 1.8 percent, both unchanged from the August reading.

The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which has in the past predicted economic activity, slowed to 5 percent, compared to economist expectations and an August reading of 5.1 percent.

Hoping to revive borrowing, spending and investment, the ECB has offered stimulus for years, cutting rates deep into negative territory, providing ultra cheap loans to banks and buying bonds worth over a trillion euros.

It is now looking for ways to keep its bond-buying programme running beyond March to support a nascent recovery in the euro zone. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
