Euro zone corporate lending growth fastest since mid-2011: ECB

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bank loans to euro zone companies grew at their fastest pace in nearly 5-1/2 years last month but a measure of growth in money circulating, often an indicator of future activity, slowed markedly, data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.

Corporate lending grew by 2.1 percent in October, accelerating slightly from the previous month and marking the fastest pace since June 2011.

But the annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which has in the past predicted economic activity, slowed to 4.4 percent, the slowest pace since March 2015, from 5.1 percent in September. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)