FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Euro zone corporate lending growth fastest since mid-2011: ECB
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 9 months ago

Euro zone corporate lending growth fastest since mid-2011: ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bank loans to euro zone companies grew at their fastest pace in nearly 5-1/2 years last month but a measure of growth in money circulating, often an indicator of future activity, slowed markedly, data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.

Corporate lending grew by 2.1 percent in October, accelerating slightly from the previous month and marking the fastest pace since June 2011.

But the annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which has in the past predicted economic activity, slowed to 4.4 percent, the slowest pace since March 2015, from 5.1 percent in September. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.