FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lithuania conversion rate set at 3.4528 litas to euro
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2014 / 11:23 AM / 3 years ago

Lithuania conversion rate set at 3.4528 litas to euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - European Union ministers agreed on Wednesday to set the conversion rate of Lithuania’s currency, the litas, at 3.4528 to the euro when the country adopts the single European currency from the start of next year.

The rate is the same as the central parity rate at which the litas is fixed in the EU’s Exchange Rate Mechanism, which is the two-year waiting room for the euro and helps prove the stability of the exchange rate.

Lithuania will become the 19th member of the euro zone after meeting all required criteria on low inflation and interest rates, a stable exchange rate and low budget deficit and debt. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.