Euro zone private loans contraction accelerates in Oct
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Euro zone private loans contraction accelerates in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A contraction in loans to households and companies in the euro zone quickened in October, underlining the weak state of the euro zone economy as the European Central Bank mulls whether to take fresh policy action.

The ECB cut its main refinancing rate earlier this month to 0.25 percent, but the ECB’s record low interest rates are not feeding through evenly to the real economy in all corners of the currency bloc.

Data released on Thursday showed loans to the private sector shrank by 2.1 percent in October from the same month a year ago. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a contraction of 1.8 percent.

Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 1.4 percent, slowing markedly from 2.0 percent in September and below the consensus forecast of 1.9 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)

