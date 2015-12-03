FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro jumps towards $1.07 as ECB cuts rate less than expected
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2015 / 1:04 PM / 2 years ago

Euro jumps towards $1.07 as ECB cuts rate less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The euro hit a high for the day and bond yields rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.30 percent, less than markets had been expecting.

The euro jumped almost a cent to a high of $1.0694 after the decision.

German Bund futures hit the day’s low at 157.82 before recovering to 158.36. Ten-year Bund yields were last 1 basis point higher at 0.48 percent.

Money market rates rose <0#FEI:>.

Pan-European equities briefly rallied on the ECB announcement but had given up their gains by 1257 GMT, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.1 percent. The euro zone blue-chip index was up 0.2 percent, with utilities, banks and autos in positive territory. (Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.