FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Euro, bond yields rise, stocks fall after Draghi says QE extension not discussed
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Euro, bond yields rise, stocks fall after Draghi says QE extension not discussed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The euro hit a two-week high, bond yields across the euro zone rose and stock markets in the region fell after ECB chief Mario Draghi said an extension of the central bank's asset-purchase programme was not discussed at Thursday's meeting.

Earlier, the bank kept interest rates on hold and made no changes to its 80 billion euro a month asset-buying scheme.

The euro hit a two-week high of $1.1328, up 0.8 percent on the day, after Draghi said the Governing Council had not discussed an extension of the prorgramme.

The pan-European STOXX 600 equity index extended losses as Draghi spoke, and was down 1.2 percent by 1307 GMT.

Government bond yields rose sharply, extending earlier rises.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was up 4 basis points at minus 0.082 percent, while 30-year bond yields briefly spiked almost 8 bps before trimming those increases .

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year government bond yields rose as much 6-7 bps each .

Euribor futures <0#FEI:>, meanwhile, fell 2-4 basis points across the 2016-2019 strip as investors scaled back expectations for further stimulus. (Reporting by London markets team; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.