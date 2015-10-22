FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European currencies fall after ECB says deposit rate cut discussed
October 22, 2015

European currencies fall after ECB says deposit rate cut discussed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc fell over 1 percent against the dollar on Thursday, while the Swedish, Norwegian and Danish crowns also weakened, after the head of the European Central Bank said a further deposit rate cut had been discussed.

Investors speculated that if the ECB’s deposit rate were to move further into negative territory, other European central banks might follow in cutting their interest rates.

The Swiss franc fell to 0.9716 francs against the dollar , its weakest since Oct. 8. Swiss 10-year government yields fell to a nine-month low of -0.294 percent.

The Swedish crown fell 0.9 percent to a three-week low of 8.4043 crowns against the dollar, while the Norwegian crown and the Danish crown both hit two-week lows. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

