Swiss franc weakens, 10-year bond yield rises after ECB decision

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The euro rose 0.5 percent against the franc while Swiss bond yields jumped on Thursday after the European Central Bank lowered its deposit rate but disappointed some who were expecting more monetary easing.

A spokesman for the Swiss National Bank declined to comment on the ECB’s decision.

A lowering in interest rates by the ECB puts upward pressure on the Swiss franc which the SNB describes as “significantly overvalued”.

The ECB cut its deposit facility to -0.30 percent from -0.20 percent, a move designed to stimulate lending by increasing the penalty on banks that leave their excess cash with the central bank. Some had expected a 20 basis point cut.

The euro rose to 1.0872 francs, up 0.6 percent on the day. The single currency also rose 0.4 percent against the British pound to trade at 71.455 pence as investors trimmed bets against the single currency.

Swiss 10-year yields rose after the ECB decision, hitting a session high of -0.343 percent and off this week’s record low of -0.4 percent. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)