Choice of EFSF/ESM instrument to stabilise markets to be made when request is made
June 29, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Choice of EFSF/ESM instrument to stabilise markets to be made when request is made

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone bailout funds will be able to intervene on both the primary and the secondary bond markets of Spain and Italy, should they be asked to stabilise them, with the choice of instrument to be decided when a support application is made, euro zone officials said.

Euro zone leaders decided earlier on Friday to deploy existing EFSF/ESM instruments in a “flexible and efficient manner in order to stabilise markets” for those countries which play by EU rules and follow recommendations.

“It means: use the full range of EFSF/ESM instruments that are available,” one euro zone official said.

“The wording has been left deliberately vague and is to be specified by the Eurogroup (euro zone finance ministers),” a second euro zone official said.

The EFSF/ESM interventions on bonds markets will be carried out by the European Central Bank which will act as an agent for the bailout funds.

