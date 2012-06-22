FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro bonds vital instrument for Europe- Hollande
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

Euro bonds vital instrument for Europe- Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 22 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that it should not take 10 years to create jointly underwritten euro bonds that are a vital instrument for Europe.

“I consider euro bonds to be an option ... but not in 10 years,” Hollande told journalists after a four-way meeting with the leaders of Germany, Italy and Spain.

“As long as there is a union, an integration, euro bonds will be a useful instrument in Europe and I will continue to work in this direction,” he added.

Hollande said that before European states abandoned sovereignty to a central authority in Brussels that greater solidarity was needed between nations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.