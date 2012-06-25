Merkel worried EU focused on "easy" crisis solutions

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is concerned that people in the European Union are calling for supposedly “easy” solutions to resolve the crisis in the euro zone, such as shared liability for debts which Germany opposes, her spokesman said on Monday.

“Our currency union, which is so much more than just a currency union, is clearly in difficulty and the interest rates some countries have to pay are part of that difficulty. The German government knows this very well and is determined to find a good way out of the crisis,” said spokesman Steffen Seibert.

“But the chancellor is worried that just before the European summit people are yet again expressing the wish for supposedly easy solutions, most significantly the wish for shared liability,” he told a regular news conference.

“If the German government opposes this, it is on the basis of European law and the German constitution, but also because it is our deepest economic and political conviction that liability and control must always go hand in hand,” said Seibert.