FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe deal important step towards IMF boost-Mexico
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 6 years

Europe deal important step towards IMF boost-Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - Europe’s agreement to increase its crisis firewall is an important step on the path towards increasing resources for the International Monetary Fund, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Friday.

Mexico, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 bloc of advanced and developing economies, said the focus was on the next meeting of finance ministers in April to secure a deal on boosting funding to the IMF.

“It’s a major effort on the part of Europe, in line with what was discussed during the last meeting of G20 ministers,” Rodriguez told Reuters.

“Now we have to work within the G20 for additional resources for the IMF. That was the agreement.” (Reporting by Krista Hughes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.