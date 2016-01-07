FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Money markets pricing in 50 pct chance of ECB rate cut in March
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 2 years ago

Money markets pricing in 50 pct chance of ECB rate cut in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets priced in on Thursday around a 50 percent chance that the European Central Bank lowers its deposit rate deeper into negative territory at its March meeting.

Forward EONIA rates dated for the ECB’s meeting on March 10 are trading at -0.30 percent, around 5 basis points below the overnight rate of -0.25 percent. Analysts said this indicated around half of a further 10 basis point cut is priced.

“Markets are reconsidering the ECB’s stance and further rate cuts are entering expectations again,” said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder, expecting the ECB to cut its depo rate to -0.40 percent in March from its current -0.30 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.