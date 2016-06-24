FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Euro zone money markets see ECB rate cut in September
June 24, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Euro zone money markets see ECB rate cut in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Investors in money markets expect the European Central Bank to cut interest rates by September in efforts to safeguard the bloc from any economic shock resulting from Britain's vote to leave the EU on Friday.

Forward Eonia bank-to-bank lending rates dated for the Sept. 8 meeting fell to around minus 0.44 percent, some 10 basis points below the overnight rate of minus 0.34 percent.

This suggests markets anticipate a 10 basis point cut to the ECB's deposit rate by the end of the year. The forward rates give around a 60 percent chance of a cut at the ECB's next meeting on July 21. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

