REFILE-Key euro rate faces overhaul as volume drop leaves ECB in dark

By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A market interest rate that is key for the European Central Bank and derivatives investors may be overhauled as dwindling volumes are jeopardising its credibility, the rate’s provider told Reuters.

Overnight lending between banks has traditionally been the key channel through which monetary policy is executed, making EONIA -- the overnight unsecured borrowing rate for euro zone banks -- a vital input for the ECB’s decisions.

Lending between banks has progressively dried up since the onset of the global financial crisis, partly as a side-effect of the ECB’s own ultra-loose policy. Daily EONIA volume dropped to a record low of 8 billion euros earlier this month.

The drought has raised doubts about whether EONIA is still a reliable gauge for the ECB and for investors in the market for swaps, which has already been hit by manipulation scandals involving the Euribor and Libor benchmarks in recent years.

The European Money Markets Institute is looking for ways to boost the number of unsecured bank-to-bank loans that are computed every day to set the rate, possibly by expanding the pool of contributing banks, its secretary general Guido Ravoet said in an interview with Reuters. EMMI groups together national banking associations in EU countries.

“We need to assess whether the overnight interbank funding market is sufficiently active,” Ravoet said.

Negative interest rates, an excess of cash due to the ECB’s quantitative easing programme and higher capital charges have discouraged banks from lending to each other, with many preferring to park their reserves at the ECB or to lend on the secured market.

EMMI has created a task force including the ECB and the 34 banks that make up the EONIA panel, Ravoet said. It plans to launch a public consultation in the first half of 2016.

Options on the table include taking on board smaller banks to take the total to 40-50 and even setting a minimum volume and participants threshold under which EONIA would be discontinued.

“If there are further cuts in the ECB’s interest rates and its quantitative easing programme (goes) forward, data sufficiency can become a problem, so we have to take measures,” Ravoet said.

An ECB insider said there is no sign of distortions in EONIA so far, noting the rate, currently at -0.139 percent, is not far from the ECB’s overnight deposit rate of -0.20 percent.

The European Central Bank declined to comment.

EMMI’s review of EONIA follows a deeper restructuring of its Euribor rate after a scandal involving some of the world’s largest banks.

“EONIA has become so small that a bank with relatively low volume could influence the fixing,” a senior money market dealer said. “If EONIA only traded 4 or 5 billion euros a day in a few months’ time then we’ll have a major issue.”

Unlike EONIA, Euribor was based on quotes submitted by banks, rather than actual transactions, making it easier to manipulate.

Market participants warned EONIA volumes could stay low as long as the ECB keeps flooding the market with cash which banks fail to lend on.

“As long as rates stay this low and banks don’t regain confidence in each other, EONIA volumes will stay low because banks would rather deposit their money with the ECB than lend it to each other,” a second senior money market dealer said.

Low or negative interest rates mean there is little reward for the risks associated with commercial lending.

NEW REPO INDEX

Ravoet said EMMI has also started to work on a new pan-European benchmark for secured lending, where banks lend to each other via a repurchase agreement, or repo, backed with collateral, usually in the form of securities such as bonds.

The ECB, which has been closely watching the repo market for any sign of a shortage of collateral, is also part of the task force working on the new index.

The new repo benchmark would be based on transactions and replace its quote-based predecessor, Eurepo, which was taken down earlier this year after banks ditched it in the wake of the Libor and Euribor scandals.

While ultra-low rates are also squeezing margins on overnight repos, volume in this market has held up better than in EONIA, as shown by the ECB’s quarterly money markets report.

This could make the new repo index a better gauge of money market activity than EONIA itself.

“In EONIA volumes are getting close to 5 or 6 billion euros. That’s nothing, while in the repo overnight market they are huge and they represent better the money market than the EONIA,” the second dealer said.

Creating a Europe-wide benchmark is not easy, however, as the rate varies from one country to the next, based on the value of the asset used, typically government bonds.

For example, the overnight repo fund rate in Germany is currently -0.274 percent, lower than France’s -0.216 percent and Italy’s -0.174 percent, according to data compiled by RepoFunds Rate.

“(The new benchmark) will most likely be somewhere in the middle,” Ravoet said. (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)