BERLIN-MONTI SAYS WE SHOULD NOT HAVE EXCEEDINGLY HIGH EXPECTATIONS OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS TAX
June 13, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Europe should implement a financial transaction tax for as many countries as possible, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday, but cautioned against setting expectations for it too high.

The tax should be applied “in the European Union in a geographical configuration as wide as possible,” Monti said, but added: “I would warn against having too high expectations of such a tax”.

Germany’s main opposition party have linked a push on a financial transaction tax to their approval of some of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s euro zone instruments, such as the fiscal pact and permanent rescue mechanism.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
