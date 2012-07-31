FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande, Monti want fast action on EU summit decisions
July 31, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Hollande, Monti want fast action on EU summit decisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti called jointly on Tuesday for the rapid implementation of decisions made at an end-June EU summit aimed at stabilising the crisis-hit euro zone.

“We must be able to use the measures and tools agreed upon as quickly as possible,” Hollande and Monti said in a joint statement after a meeting in Paris, as Monti presses his case for action by the ECB and euro zone bailout funds to bring down high borrowing costs in Italy and Spain.

They also said they were pleased with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s statement last week that the central bank would do whatever it could within its mandate to safeguard the euro.

