Italy's Monti says vital to work fast on euro zone
July 31, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Monti says vital to work fast on euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday that it was vital to not lose a moment in the battle to return the crisis-hit euro zone to stability.

“What’s at stake - the stability, the strength of the euro zone, its ability to contribute to the economic and social growth of Europe - is so vital for each and every one of us that we cannot afford even a minute of distraction,” Monti said.

Monti, who is pushing for concerted action by euro zone rescue funds and the European Central Bank to bring down soaring borrowing costs in Italy and Spain, told reporters that he and French President Francois Hollande spent a lunch in Paris discussing deadlines Paris and Rome wanted to work on together.

