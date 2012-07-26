EFSF bond-buying option should not be ignored-France

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday that the euro zone should not ignore the option of having its EFSF bailout fund buy government bonds, as the bloc’s debt crisis deepens.

“On the issue of market intervention, (that option) should not be ignored,” Moscovici said, asking during a news conference whether the EFSF should be used to buy Italian and Spanish sovereign bonds.

Moscovici also praised comments by European Central Bank President Mario Dragi indicating that the bank was ready to act to lower unreasonably high government borrowing costs in Italy and Spain, where bond yields have soared in the last few days.