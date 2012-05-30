FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moscovici says France will meet deficit goals
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

Moscovici says France will meet deficit goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, May 30 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that France would stick to its 2012 and 2013 fiscal deficit targets, after the European Commission said spending cuts and tax reforms would be necessary to meet next year’s goal.

Moscovici, who was in Luxembourg meeting Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, also said France was hopeful of progress on the idea of creating mutualised euro bonds and on moving towards an integrated bank sector for the single currency bloc.

“France will respect its public finance commitments,” he told a news conference.

Asked about the possibility of German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a fiscal hawk, taking over as Eurogroup head, Moscovici echoed the new Socialist government’s coolness on that idea, saying: “Jean-Claude Juncker is doing a good job heading the Eurogroup.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.