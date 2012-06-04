FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France backs call for European banking union- fin min
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

France backs call for European banking union- fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that Paris backed the idea of an integrated system across Europe for supervising the banking sector and of using the euro zone’s ESM bailout fund to recapitalise struggling banks.

“We are in favour of this banking union,” Moscovici told a news conference flanked by EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn.

Moscovici also said the new French government was committed to meeting a previously established goal to rein in the public deficit to within the EU limit of 3 percent next year. He said this could be achieved without austerity measures.

“This is a firm commitment for (President) Francois Hollande. We take very seriously the budget credibility that the European Commission is asking of us.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.