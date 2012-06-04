France backs call for European banking union- fin min

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that Paris backed the idea of an integrated system across Europe for supervising the banking sector and of using the euro zone’s ESM bailout fund to recapitalise struggling banks.

“We are in favour of this banking union,” Moscovici told a news conference flanked by EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn.

Moscovici also said the new French government was committed to meeting a previously established goal to rein in the public deficit to within the EU limit of 3 percent next year. He said this could be achieved without austerity measures.

“This is a firm commitment for (President) Francois Hollande. We take very seriously the budget credibility that the European Commission is asking of us.”