Bank of France says fiscal rectitude not growth's enemy
June 11, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

Bank of France says fiscal rectitude not growth's enemy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 11 (Reuters) - Strong fiscal discipline remains critical for euro area countries and should not be seen as the enemy of growth, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday.

“The challenge for most individual euro area countries is obviously to achieve strong fiscal consolidation while ensuring long-term growth,” Noyer, a member of the European Central Bank governing council, told a financial conference in Montreal.

“Clearly for me, there is no contradiction between these two objectives. On the contrary, they are complementary.”

Noyer also made a pitch for stronger integration. Beyond national efforts to control debt, he said: “What the euro area really needs today is to make progress towards a more coherent and integrated economic and financial union.”

