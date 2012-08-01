FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says US backs 'decisive action' in euro-zone debt crisis
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Obama says US backs 'decisive action' in euro-zone debt crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama reiterated his support for “decisive action” to resolve the euro zone debt crisis in talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Tuesday, the White House said.

Obama’s discussions with Monti focused on economic developments in the euro zone, the White House said. U.S. officials are worried that the economic fallout in Europe over the debt crisis could further weaken an already struggling U.S. economy ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections.

The White House said Obama has been in regular contact with Europe’s leaders on the state of the European economy. The statement noted that European officials have said they were committed to preserving the euro.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.