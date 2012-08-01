Obama welcomes European resolve on euro-zone crisis

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told French President Francois Hollande that he welcomed recent declarations by European leaders and the European Central Bank on the need to do whatever is necessary to preserve the euro zone, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama, in a telephone call with Hollande, “encouraged their efforts to take decisive action,” the White House said.

Hollande told his U.S. counterpart that European Union member states aimed to enact decisions taken at an end of June summit soon, Hollande’s office said earlier in the day.