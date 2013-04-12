HIGHLIGHTS-Comments from EU finance ministers, officials

DUBLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - EU finance ministers began a two-day meeting in Dublin on Friday with fallout from the messy bailout of Cyprus and growing German reluctance over euro zone banking reform topping the agenda.

Following are comments from finance ministers and officials at news conferences during and after the first day of talks.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER JOERG ASMUSSEN (ON BAIL IN BEING PART OF BANKING UNION)

“The urgent adoption is important so that there is up front clarity about a harmonised resolution framework in Europe and this framework should also include bail-in options from the offset and depositor preference. The whole purpose is to resolve banks without using taxpayers money while at the same time maintaining financial stability.”

“It’s preferable that we have these bail-in rules and the accompanying pecking order in place, let’s say, in 2015, and not 2018.”

ASMUSSEN (ON CYPRIOT CAPITAL CONTROLS)

“When it comes to capital controls in Cyprus, this is a question definitely only the Cypriot authorities can answer. It has always been the position of the ECB that one should lift these capital controls as quickly as possible. But at the same time authorities have to be careful that one really can afford to lift the capital controls, so probably a sequenced lifting of them is advisable.”

EU MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN (ON BANKING UNION)

“Banking union will further reinforce financial stability by diluting the link between banks and their personal sovereign, accordingly the Commission believes that the timeline for establishing a banking union should be as short as possible.”

REHN (ON GROWTH FORECASTS)

”Once we have the spring forecast in early May we will assess the effective action of each and every member state in the light of their excessive deficit procedures or in the light of the stability growth pact.

”We will make recommendations during May. Latest the 29th of May. As I said we will focus on the structural sustainability of the public finances rather than only on the headline targets.

REHN (ON CYPRUS)

“We will try to reallocate structural funds so that we can use them as effectively as possible to support the kind of economic activities in Cyprus that will help the country to return to recovery... for growing and investment and employment.”

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM (ON PORTUGUESE AND IRISH LOAN EXTENSIONS)

“The ministers of the euro group would like to take a definite and positive decision on this extension of the maturities of the loans for seven years, pending the decision of the ECOFIN colleagues this afternoon,”

“We would like to take a final positive decision pending our talks with our colleagues in the ECONFIN because it is a joint decision. In some countries there will have to be national parliamentary procedures followed and they will follow very soon, I think within the next week or week and a half.”

DIJSSELBLOEM (ON PORTUGAL)

“We were reassured by the Portuguese authorities that they will swiftly agree with the troika institutions and legislate appropriate compensatory measures based on expenditure control following the ruling of the Portuguese constitutional court on certain elements of the 2013 budget.”

DIJSSELBLOEM (ON LEGACY ASSETS)

“Today we discussed legacy assets and how to deal with that. At a previous meeting we already talked about the retroactive use. I can’t go into any final conclusions there because there haven’t been any final conclusions.”

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI (ON CYPRUS)

”The letter says something very clear. That the independence of the Central Bank, of the central banks of the euro area, is enshrined in the treaty. And that the ECB will look at the elements in Cyprus from this angle and that the ultimate jurisdiction which safeguards the treaty is the European Court of Justice.

“The decision is going to be made by the Central Bank. What is important however is that what is being transferred to the budget, to the government budget... Out of the profits made out of the sales of gold should cover first and foremost any potential loss that the central bank might have from its ELA. To me that is the evidence that the independence of the Central Bank is being respected.”

DRAGHI (ON CREDIT FLOWS AND LIQUIDITY)

“What is happening now is that we have increasing signs that fragmentation is receding in various parts of the euro zone. Our monetary conditions stand, and continues to remain accommodative and the full allotment liquidity is being provided to all the banks of the Euro area, of course within our rules.”

“Having said that, we are clearly determined to make sure that all the funds that have been injected into the economy don’t simply stop in terms of liquidity but find their way to the economy, to financing to SMEs and to households.”

“It’s quite clear that to be effective on that front, one needs also the participation of national governments and national central banks because they’re the ones that know better than anybody the quality of their credit and the quality of their banks.”