EU bailout funds, ECB preparing joint action- paper
July 27, 2012 / 10:08 AM / in 5 years

EU bailout funds, ECB preparing joint action- paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone governments and the European Central Bank are preparing to intervene on financial markets to help bring down Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, French daily Le Monde reported on Friday.

The newspaper, which cited unnamed sources, said the ECB was willing to take part in the action on condition that governments agreed to tap the bloc’s bailout funds, the European Financial Stability Facility and the European Stability Mechanism.

Under the plan, the EFSF could be activated first to purchase Spanish and Italian debt on the primary market, followed by the ESM in September after it becomes operational.

