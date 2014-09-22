FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New PM must prepare Poland for debate on joining euro - president
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

New PM must prepare Poland for debate on joining euro - president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski said on Monday the new government under Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz should prepare the country for a debate on euro adoption.

“Among the great tasks (for the government) is preparing Poland for the unavoidable big debate about strengthening our position in integrating Europe, I mean the decision on eurozone membership,” Komorowski said during a swearing in ceremony for the new cabinet.

Poland’s official stance is that it will join the euro eventually but it has not set a target date. The previous government had signaled it was in no rush to join the common currency. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.