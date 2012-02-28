Portugal expected to pass bailout review

LISBON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Union and International Monetary Fund are expected to approve the next tranche of Portugal’s 78-billion-euro bailout on Tuesday after the latest review of the debt-laden country’s progress on economic reforms and spending cuts.

Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar will hold a press conference at 1100 GMT and the ‘troika’ -- the European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF-- are expected to issue a statement later in the day on the review.

Portugal has entered its deepest recession in decades as it introduces sweeping cost cuts and tax hikes, with unemployment at record highs.

Many economists say the country may have to seek more emergency funding. But European officials have played that down, hoping to differentiate Portugal from troubled Greece.

Portugal’s centre-right government has raced ahead with reforms of the uncompetitive economy in recent weeks, especially of its rigid labour market, in an effort to win approval from creditors and ensure the country can ride out its debt crisis.

Under the bailout, Portugal must cut its budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from 5.9 percent last year -- a goal which was only met thanks to a one-off transfer of banks’ pension funds to the state.

Portuguese bonds have failed to fully benefit from the rally in other European peripheral government bonds in recent weeks, reflecting that concerns surrounding the country still remain high.

Portuguese 10-year bond yields were slightly higher on Tuesday at 12.97 percent.

The lenders are expected to find that it is making progress in meeting the targets, opening the way for the disbursement of the next loan tranche, of about 14 billion euros.