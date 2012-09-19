Gaspar: auction shows Portugal rebuilding debt market access

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Treasury bill auction on Wednesday achieved interest rates similar to neighbouring Spain’s which showed the country was rebuilding its access to debt markets, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said in Berlin on Wednesday.

“Today we have auctioned Treasury bills and the levels of interest we paid are comparable to the ones prevailing in our neighbouring country Spain, which is tremendous progress in just eight months,” he told a seminar also attended by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble after they held talks earlier in the day.

At an oversubscribed auction which included 18-month issue that will not be redeemed until after the end of Portugal’s bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund, the average yield on 18-month debt fell to 2.967 percent from 4.537 in April.

Gaspar said his country would “go on rebuilding the yield curve step by step” to rebuild market access gradually and would be able to refinance itself fully on debt markets when its bailout programme ends in 2014.