BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Portugal will not need a new aid programme if it sticks to European rules, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

“Portugal is making a bad mistake if it does not stick to what it has made a commitment to,” Schaeuble said at an event in Berlin. “They (the Portuguese) don’t want it (a new package) and they don’t need it if they stick to the European rules.”