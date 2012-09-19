FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

"Painful" Portugal reforms getting results-Schaeuble and Gaspar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The finance ministers of Germany and Portugal said after meeting in Berlin on Wednesday that Portugal’s painful economic reforms were producing encouraging results, with competitiveness getting better and government spending now under control.

“The Portuguese economic adjustment is proving to be a demanding and painful process, calling for heavy sacrifices from the people, but the results are encouraging,” Germany’s Wolfgang Schaeuble and Portugal’s Vitor Gaspar said in a joint statement.

“Competitiveness is improving, government expenditures are now under control and the structural budget deficit has declined significantly,” the written statement said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
