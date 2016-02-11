FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says dangerous for Portugal to upset markets, must stick to reforms
February 11, 2016

Germany says dangerous for Portugal to upset markets, must stick to reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Portugal should stick to the path of reforms that improve the country’s public finances, German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday, warning Lisbon it would be dangerous to continue to upset financial markets.

Euro zone finance ministers meet on Thursday in Brussels and Portugal’s 2016 draft budget, which risks breaking EU rules on deficit reduction, is one of the points on the agenda.

Portuguese bond yields have surged as investors worry that the looser budget plan will trigger a rating downgrade and take Portugal out of the European Central Bank’s bond buying programme, slashing demand for the paper.

“Portugal will be well advised to take notice and no longer unsettle markets by creating the impression that one wants to move away from the path taken. That would be dangerous for Portugal,” Schaeuble told reporters ahead of the meeting. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Jan Strupczewski)

