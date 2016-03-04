UPDATE 1-Portugal doesn't need another bailout, say Germany and ESM

(Combines stories, adds EU officials, background)

By Matthias Sobolewski and Jan Strupczewski

BERLIN/ BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - The German Finance Ministry and the euro zone bailout fund rejected on Friday speculation that Portugal might need another rescue package from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), but stressed that Lisbon must press on with reforms.

Concern among some officials that Portugal might need a new bailout was fueled by a rise in yields of Portuguese bonds since the start of the year as the new government showed reluctance to press on with reforms and fiscal consolidation.

“A new ESM programme for Portugal is not under consideration,” a spokesperson for the ESM said.

A German finance ministry spokeswoman also ruled out a new bailout, saying that Portugal had, during its 2011-2014 bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund (IMF), begun implementing successful structural reforms to improve its competitiveness and the health of public finances.

“It’s important that the current government continues with these successful economic policies,” the spokeswoman added.

Portuguese government borrowing costs rose sharply on Friday as the first of several back-to-back tests for its credit rating approached.

Lisbon’s bonds have recovered after a sell-off in mid-February, boosted partly by data showing global growth worries may be exaggerated and relief that the new Socialist government had tightened its budget plan last month after pressure from the European Commission.

Rating agencies and others, however, have raised concern over whether more cost-cutting will be needed to reduce Portugal’s deficit.

Fitch will be the first of three agencies to assess Portugal’s rating over the coming two months, building up to a ruling from DBRS that could downgrade Lisbon to below investment grade. That would make its bonds ineligible for the European Central Bank’s asset-purchase programme.

“Some are concerned that the reversal of fiscal and structural policy directions could endanger the recovery, the unwinding of still large imbalances and thereby also market confidence,” one euro zone official said on Portugal.

“Portugal does not need much market financing at the moment, but later in the year it probably will. If market confidence is not ensured by then, it could get problematic again,” the official said.

Portuguese 10-year bond yields jumped close to 4 percent in mid-February from around 2.5 percent at the start of the year. The bonds traded around 2.97 percent on Friday, up from 2.88 percent on Thursday.

During the sovereign debt crisis, governments usually lost market access when yields were higher than 7 percent. (Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels. Writing by Michelle Martin and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Gareth Jones)