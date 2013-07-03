Portugal situation risks country's stability -EU's Barroso

BRUSSELS, July 3 (Reuters) - Portugal must move quickly to regain its political stability or risks damaging its early economic recovery, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.

“The initial reaction of the markets shows the obvious risk that the financial credibility recently built up by Portugal could be jeopardized by the current political instability,” he said in a statement.

“This delicate situation requires a great sense of responsibility from all political forces and leaders,” he added.