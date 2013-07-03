FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal situation risks country's stability -EU's Barroso
July 3, 2013

Portugal situation risks country's stability -EU's Barroso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 3 (Reuters) - Portugal must move quickly to regain its political stability or risks damaging its early economic recovery, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.

“The initial reaction of the markets shows the obvious risk that the financial credibility recently built up by Portugal could be jeopardized by the current political instability,” he said in a statement.

“This delicate situation requires a great sense of responsibility from all political forces and leaders,” he added.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by John O'Donnell

