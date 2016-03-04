FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No new bailout considered for Portugal- ESM bailout fund
March 4, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

No new bailout considered for Portugal- ESM bailout fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - There is no new bailout under consideration for Portugal, a spokesperson for the euro zone bailout fund ESM said on Friday, adding the country should continue on its reform path.

Concern among some officials that a new bailout for the country might be needed was fuelled by the rise of yields of Portuguese bonds since the start of the year as the country’s new government showed reluctance to continue reforms and fiscal consolidation.

“A new ESM programme for Portugal is not under consideration,” a spokesperson for the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) said.

“Reform implementation and a responsible budgetary policy had allowed Portugal to overcome its deep recent crisis and to exit its financial support programme,” the ESM said.

“In order to put the country’s economy permanently on a sustainable and solid footing Portugal should continue to follow this successful path,” the ESM spokesperson said. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski)

