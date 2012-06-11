FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Portugal: deleverage or suffer low growth
June 11, 2012

Bank of Portugal: deleverage or suffer low growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 11 (Reuters) - Research shows that highly indebted countries should reduce their leverage and cautious countries should avoid becoming highly indebted to safeguard their ability to grow economically, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Monday.

“Otherwise, governments might seriously compromise economic growth, both current and potential,” he told a financial conference.

He added that Europe needs a banking union, as well as a common set of fiscal rules and institutions “to safeguard the stability of the monetary union.”

