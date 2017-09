Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canadian ratings agency DBRS Ratings Ltd said it confirmed Portugal’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings at BBB (low).

DBRS said the rating reflects its assessment of Portugal's improved credit profile in recent years. (bit.ly/1MNG4Fm)

The trend on all ratings remains ‘stable’, DBRS added. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)