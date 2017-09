BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Portugal should quickly adopt a package of reforms that would boost productivity in the country and its growth potential, EU Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

“Portugal should move swiftly to adopt an ambitious and comprehensive set of reforms to boost productivity and growth potential of the economy -- it is the only way to reassure investors,” Moscovici told a news conference. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)