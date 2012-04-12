FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Euro zone industrial production in February
#Industrials
April 12, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone industrial production in February

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following
data on Thursday on industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro and the whole
European Union of 27 countries:	
    	
    MONTH-ON-MONTH	
                             Sep-11  Oct-11  Nov-11  Dec-11  Jan-12  Feb-12
 EURO ZONE                                                           
 Total industry              -2.6    0.0     -0.4    -0.9    0.0     0.5
 Intermediate goods          -2.0    -0.7    -0.1    -1.0    0.6     -1.4
 Energy                      -1.9    -0.9    0.0     -2.3    0.7     7.7
 Capital goods               -3.6    0.8     0.0     -1.0    -0.4    0.7
 Durable consumer goods      -3.8    -1.2    0.1     0.0     0.5     -2.0
 Non-durable consumer goods  -1.4    0.5     -1.6    0.1     -0.8    -1.6
 EUROPEAN UNION                                                      
 Total industry              -1.8    -0.2    -0.3    -0.7    0.0     0.2
 Intermediate goods          -1.5    -0.7    0.0     -0.7    0.5     -1.5
 Energy                      -1.7    -1.0    -0.6    -1.6    -0.2    6.6
 Capital goods               -2.4    0.4     0.3     -0.7    -0.2    0.1
 Durable consumer goods      -2.6    -1.0    1.4     0.1     -0.1    -2.4
 Non-durable consumer goods  -1.0    0.4     -1.2    0.1     -0.3    -2.0
    YEAR-ON-YEAR	
                             Sep-11  Oct-11  Nov-11  Dec-11  Jan-12  Feb-12
 EURO ZONE                                                           
 Total industry              2.1     0.9     0.0     -1.6    -1.7    -1.8
 Intermediate goods          2.1     0.2     -0.3    0.1     -1.6    -4.5
 Energy                      -3.3    -5.0    -6.4    -12.4   -6.9    3.6
 Capital goods               5.9     4.9     4.7     2.3     1.6     0.8
 Durable consumer goods      -1.0    -3.2    -3.4    -3.3    -3.1    -6.4
 Non-durable consumer goods  0.1     0.6     -1.8    -0.5    -2.3    -5.3
 EUROPEAN UNION                                                      
 Total industry              2.0     0.9     0.1     -0.8    -1.4    -1.8
 Intermediate goods          2.0     0.3     -0.3    0.5     -1.1    -4.0
 Energy                      -4.6    -5.7    -6.9    -11.0   -7.9    1.4
 Capital goods               6.0     5.0     5.0     3.2     2.1     0.7
 Durable consumer goods      -1.8    -3.1    -1.8    -0.9    -2.2    -5.2
 Non-durable consumer goods  0.5     0.8     -1.0    0.4     -1.2    -4.4
 	
 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

