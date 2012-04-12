TABLE-Euro zone industrial production in February

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on Thursday on industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro and the whole European Union of 27 countries: MONTH-ON-MONTH Sep-11 Oct-11 Nov-11 Dec-11 Jan-12 Feb-12 EURO ZONE Total industry -2.6 0.0 -0.4 -0.9 0.0 0.5 Intermediate goods -2.0 -0.7 -0.1 -1.0 0.6 -1.4 Energy -1.9 -0.9 0.0 -2.3 0.7 7.7 Capital goods -3.6 0.8 0.0 -1.0 -0.4 0.7 Durable consumer goods -3.8 -1.2 0.1 0.0 0.5 -2.0 Non-durable consumer goods -1.4 0.5 -1.6 0.1 -0.8 -1.6 EUROPEAN UNION Total industry -1.8 -0.2 -0.3 -0.7 0.0 0.2 Intermediate goods -1.5 -0.7 0.0 -0.7 0.5 -1.5 Energy -1.7 -1.0 -0.6 -1.6 -0.2 6.6 Capital goods -2.4 0.4 0.3 -0.7 -0.2 0.1 Durable consumer goods -2.6 -1.0 1.4 0.1 -0.1 -2.4 Non-durable consumer goods -1.0 0.4 -1.2 0.1 -0.3 -2.0 YEAR-ON-YEAR Sep-11 Oct-11 Nov-11 Dec-11 Jan-12 Feb-12 EURO ZONE Total industry 2.1 0.9 0.0 -1.6 -1.7 -1.8 Intermediate goods 2.1 0.2 -0.3 0.1 -1.6 -4.5 Energy -3.3 -5.0 -6.4 -12.4 -6.9 3.6 Capital goods 5.9 4.9 4.7 2.3 1.6 0.8 Durable consumer goods -1.0 -3.2 -3.4 -3.3 -3.1 -6.4 Non-durable consumer goods 0.1 0.6 -1.8 -0.5 -2.3 -5.3 EUROPEAN UNION Total industry 2.0 0.9 0.1 -0.8 -1.4 -1.8 Intermediate goods 2.0 0.3 -0.3 0.5 -1.1 -4.0 Energy -4.6 -5.7 -6.9 -11.0 -7.9 1.4 Capital goods 6.0 5.0 5.0 3.2 2.1 0.7 Durable consumer goods -1.8 -3.1 -1.8 -0.9 -2.2 -5.2 Non-durable consumer goods 0.5 0.8 -1.0 0.4 -1.2 -4.4 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)