Euro zone Feb industrial output beats expectations
April 12, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Euro zone Feb industrial output beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production rose in February against January, beating market expectations of a contraction, but January’s output was revised lower, data showed on Thursday.

The European Union’s Statistics Office said that industrial output in the 17 countries using the euro rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in February for a 1.8 percent year-on-year fall.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent month-on-month fall and a 1.8 percent annual contraction.

Eurostat also revised down previously released data to no change in output in January against December from the previously reported 0.2 percent increase and to a 1.7 percent year-on-year contraction in January from -1.2 percent.

The euro zone economy shrank 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the last three months of 2011 and economists expect it will continue shrinking until the middle of 2012. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

