Fitch says to cut some euro zone nations on Greek exit
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch says to cut some euro zone nations on Greek exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - A Greek exit from the euro zone would trigger downgrades of several countries in the monetary union and a negative Rating Watch on all the area’s sovereigns, Ed Parker, a sovereign ratings analyst with Fitch Ratings, said on Thursday.

If Greece leaves the euro zone, Fitch would immediately downgrade the country ratings of Cyprus, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Portugal and slap a negative Rating Watch on all euro zone sovereign nations, Parker said at a Fitch conference in New York.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
