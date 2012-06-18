S&P says credit risk in Europe still to the downside

VIENNA, June 18 (Reuters) - Credit risk in Europe is still to the downside, the head of European ratings at Standard & Poor’s said on Monday, after a narrow election victory for Greece’s pro-bailout parties and as Spanish borrowing costs hit a fresh euro era record high.

“We still think that the credit risk is still very much biased to the downside,” Moritz Kraemer, head of S&P’s EMEA sovereign ratings team, said during a panel discussion.

But he added that S&P’s assessment of the creditworthiness of euro zone states was “much higher than what you see reflected in market prices”.

The euro and shares rallied briefly after the Greek vote but fell back by mid-afternoon on Monday and there was no let-up for the borrowing costs of euro zone strugglers Italy and Spain, with Madrid’s hitting a fresh euro era record of 7.15 percent, close to levels that drove Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek international rescues.

Kraemer said there was some sense that the euro zone debt crisis could be resolved soon, but it might be a false hope.

“There is a sense that we’re nearing the end game now but we’ve had this sense many times before,” he said. “This may drag on for some time.”

Last week, rating agency Moody’s slashed Spain’s rating to Baa3 and the move left Spain only one rank above the dreaded “junk” status that would dramatically increase funding costs for both the sovereign and the banks.

S&P rates Spain two notches above junk status at BBB-plus with a negative outlook. Fitch Ratings cut Spain’s rating by three notches on June 7 to BBB - one notch above Moody’s - and put a negative outlook on the credit. (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan, writing by Eva Kuehnen)