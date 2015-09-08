FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone ratings may not return to pre-crisis levels - Fitch
September 8, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone ratings may not return to pre-crisis levels - Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone countries may not see their credit ratings return to levels seen before the bloc’s 2011/2012 crisis if debt remains at high levels, one of Fitch’s top analysts said on Tuesday.

“There is a risk that -- whether it is growth (that) is low for a long time or because public finances become looser -- there is a risk that (debt) just stays high structurally in a lot of these countries,” said Douglas Renwick, senior director, sovereigns at Fitch.

“If that were to be the case that means ratings may not fall back to their original pre-crisis levels anywhere near as quickly...or may not ever reach those pre-crisis levels.”

Speaking at an event in London, Renwick said he saw a broadly stable trend for ratings across the bloc - with a positive outlook for peripheral countries and a more negative outlook for core countries. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

