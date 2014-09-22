Low demand for new ECB funds a negative for euro zone - Moody's

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The apparent lack of demand for the European Central Bank’s new wave of ultra-cheap loans is a “credit negative” for the bloc’s sovereigns and banks, rating agency Moody’s said on Monday.

The ECB handed out a well below-forecast 83 billion euros last week in the first of a string of injections it hopes will keep borrowing so cheap that it rekindles demand for credit from wary firms and consumers.

Though banks have another chance to get their hands on the money just before Christmas, when the ECB’s banking system Asset Quality Review (AQR) will also be out of the way, Moody’s said last week’s signs were not encouraging.

“Lacklustre demand for funds... is credit negative for euro area economies because it likely reflects a combination of too few profitable lending opportunities for banks and their continued desire to deleverage and de-risk.”

“By implication the weaker growth environment is negative for sovereigns,” Moody’s senior Vice President Marie Diron added to Reuters.

Bank lending in the euro zone has been declining for some time. In August, the stock of outstanding loans to firms other than banks was 2.8 percent lower than a year earlier, and almost 12 percent below its peak at the start of 2009.

Moody’s did acknowledge that the full picture would not be clear until after the next ECB loan offering in December.

By then banks will know their AQR and stress test results and will also have more details on the ECB’s parallel plans to buy Asset Backed Securities and Covered Bonds which may end up being more attractive for them.

“However, the low take-up at this first TLTRO also suggests that banks do not need additional funding, even at very low interest rates,” Diron added. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)