S&P sees less than one-in-three chance of German downgrade
October 13, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

S&P sees less than one-in-three chance of German downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy is slowing but it will avoid recession this year and faces a less than one-in-three chance of losing its triple-A rating in the next two years, a senior Standard & Poor’s official said on Monday.

“Whether Germany falls into recession this year, we say ‘no’, but clearly the economy is expanding more slowly,” S&P’s chief sovereign ratings officer, Moritz Kraemer, said during a webcast.

A key strength for Germany’s credit rating, which is triple-A with a stable outlook, is its position as a big external creditor, he said.

“What we are saying is that the risk of a downgrade from triple-A is less than one in three in the next two years,” Kraemer said. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by John Geddie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
